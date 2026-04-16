US President Donald Trump has said that he expects to have a "pretty good answer" soon regarding the mysterious deaths and disappearances of several US scientists with top-secret ties to space and nuclear research.

Since 2023, at least eight scientists mostly involved in researching space and nuclear science have died or gone missing, with some cases occurring under unclear or suspicious circumstances.

Asked whether these incidents are connected or random, Trump said: "I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half. I just left the meeting on that subject."

"So pretty serious stuff…Hopefully, I don't know, a coincidence, whatever you want to call it. But some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it over the next short period."

"As far as the scientists are concerned, we’ll probably have a pretty good answer over the next week," he told reporters at the White House.

Related TRT World - Trump administration likely to investigate reports of missing aerospace and nuclear scientists

White House looking into reports

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the growing concern following a query about a potential connection between the cases.

Leavitt stated that while she had not yet conferred with relevant agencies, the administration deems the pattern serious enough to warrant a formal investigation.

The list of impacted individuals includes high-profile researchers and contractors affiliated with the nation's most sensitive scientific institutions.

Among them is Monica Jacinto Reza, a senior aerospace engineer and director of materials processing for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who vanished in June 2025 while hiking in California.