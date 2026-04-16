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Trump pledges 'pretty good answer' on US scientists who've mysteriously died or vanished since 2023
US president says details regarding deaths or disappearances of at least eight scientists involved in space and nuclear research would emerge within two weeks.
Trump pledges 'pretty good answer' on US scientists who've mysteriously died or vanished since 2023
"I just left a meeting on that subject," Trump tells reporters, referring to it as "pretty serious stuff." / Reuters
7 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said that he expects to have a "pretty good answer" soon regarding the mysterious deaths and disappearances of several US scientists with top-secret ties to space and nuclear research.

Since 2023, at least eight scientists mostly involved in researching space and nuclear science have died or gone missing, with some cases occurring under unclear or suspicious circumstances.

Asked whether these incidents are connected or random, Trump said: "I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half. I just left the meeting on that subject."

"So pretty serious stuff…Hopefully, I don't know, a coincidence, whatever you want to call it. But some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it over the next short period."

"As far as the scientists are concerned, we’ll probably have a pretty good answer over the next week," he told reporters at the White House.

RelatedTRT World - Trump administration likely to investigate reports of missing aerospace and nuclear scientists

White House looking into reports

During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the growing concern following a query about a potential connection between the cases.

Leavitt stated that while she had not yet conferred with relevant agencies, the administration deems the pattern serious enough to warrant a formal investigation.

The list of impacted individuals includes high-profile researchers and contractors affiliated with the nation's most sensitive scientific institutions.

Among them is Monica Jacinto Reza, a senior aerospace engineer and director of materials processing for NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who vanished in June 2025 while hiking in California.

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Steven Garcia, a government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque, was reported missing on August 28, 2025.

Other cases include Anthony Chavez, a former staffer at Los Alamos National Laboratory who disappeared in May 2025, and retired Air Force Major General William "Neil" McCasland, a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, who vanished in February 2026.

National Security Concerns

In addition to the disappearances, the deaths of several prominent scientists have stoked further speculation.

Frank Maiwald, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist involved in advanced space instrumentation, died in 2024 without a publicly disclosed cause.

Similarly, Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at the same laboratory who worked on the DART Project and the Deep Space 1 Mission, passed away in July 2023 with no public cause of death released.

These incidents have occurred as the White House issued new orders for NASA and the Pentagon to accelerate the development of nuclear space reactors.

Legislative pressure for a coordinated investigation is mounting.

Representative Eric Burlison has formally requested FBI involvement, citing the concentration of cases among personnel with ties to advanced research as deeply concerning.

While authorities continue to investigate the cases independently, security experts have noted that many of the missing individuals abandoned essential belongings like phones and wallets, leading to increased scrutiny of potential security breaches or targeted threats against individuals working on critical national security programmes.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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