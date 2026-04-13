Türkiye has delivered 36 tonnes of food aid to people in need in Nigeria through its Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), in support of ongoing humanitarian efforts in the country.

The aid, sent as part of a program carried out in coordination with the UN, was distributed at the Malkohi Internally Displaced Persons Camp near Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Many of those living in the camp fled their homes due to attacks by the Boko Haram terrorist group and continue to live under difficult conditions.

The distribution ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abuja, Mehmet Poroy, Adamawa Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Bello Hamman Diram, National Emergency Management Agency Adamawa official Selen Laori, as well as local authorities and guests.

Speaking at the event, Poroy underlined that Türkiye is among the leading countries in humanitarian assistance, saying: “These aid efforts aim to alleviate, even to a small extent, the hardships faced by people struggling to survive under difficult conditions.”

Noting that Türkiye has long been providing humanitarian assistance to Nigeria, Poroy added that the country is also offering additional support in its fight against security challenges.