Senate Democrats will introduce legislation to halt President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on European nations amid tensions regarding the potential purchase of Greenland, majority leader Chuck Schumer said.

"Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy, and now he is only making things worse. It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to take over Greenland," he said in a statement on Saturday.

He emphasised that Democrats are preparing to block the levies legislatively before they can inflict "further damage" on the US economy and European allies.

Trump said he would impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from NATO members — specifically Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland — due to their military presence in Greenland.