Senate Democrats will introduce legislation to halt President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on European nations amid tensions regarding the potential purchase of Greenland, majority leader Chuck Schumer said.
"Donald Trump's foolhardy tariffs have already driven up prices and damaged our economy, and now he is only making things worse. It is incredible that he wants to double down on the stupidity by imposing tariffs on our closest allies for his quixotic quest to take over Greenland," he said in a statement on Saturday.
He emphasised that Democrats are preparing to block the levies legislatively before they can inflict "further damage" on the US economy and European allies.
Trump said he would impose a 10 percent tariff on goods from NATO members — specifically Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland — due to their military presence in Greenland.
He said the tariffs would rise to 25 percent in June if the US is unable to purchase the self-governing territory, asserting that American control is necessary to prevent potential threats from China and Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have criticised the threats, with Macron stating that Europe would respond in a "united and coordinated manner" if the measures are implemented.
The EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said Russia and China "are the ones who benefit" from those tariffs.