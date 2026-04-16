Pakistan has intensified diplomatic efforts to broker a breakthrough between the United States and Iran, with Army Chief Asim Munir holding high-level talks in Tehran as part of a renewed push to revive stalled negotiations.

Munir met Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, widely seen as Tehran’s lead negotiator, days after hosting Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad. The initial round of talks ended without a deal, but both sides signalled openness to further dialogue.

Pakistani officials say technical teams from Washington and Tehran are continuing indirect exchanges, with both parties aiming to turn the next round of talks into a “deal-signing” moment. No date has been confirmed, though the White House has indicated Islamabad is the likely venue.

Islamabad, which brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, is seeking to build “maximum understanding” between the sides.

The war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes in late February, has killed more than 3,300 people in Iran and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Related TRT World - Pakistan briefs Saudi Arabia on US–Iran mediation, secures fresh financial support

Nuclear issue central to talks