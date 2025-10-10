Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli forces continue bombing Khan Younis and Gaza early on Friday.

Several artillery shells hit the Al-Katiba area in the centre of Khan Younis, south of Gaza, with drones spotted flying over the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The eastern part of Gaza City was also subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire from helicopters.

The Israeli government approved an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Palestinian factions in a statement issued early on Friday by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

A ceasefire became effective immediately after Israel's approval, according to Israeli media.