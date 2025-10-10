WAR ON GAZA
Israel continues to strike Gaza despite announcing ceasefire
Several artillery shells, drones target Al-Katiba area in centre of Khan Younis, south of Gaza.
Smoke rises from the area after Israeli air strikes targeted locations across Gaza on October 9, 2025. / AA
October 10, 2025

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Israeli forces continue bombing Khan Younis and Gaza early on Friday.

Several artillery shells hit the Al-Katiba area in the centre of Khan Younis, south of Gaza, with drones spotted flying over the city, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The eastern part of Gaza City was also subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire from helicopters.

The Israeli government approved an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Palestinian factions in a statement issued early on Friday by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

A ceasefire became effective immediately after Israel's approval, according to Israeli media.

On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the entire Gaza.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without the participation of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Muslim countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the enclave, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have, by and large, welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.

SOURCE:AA
