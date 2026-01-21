A Republican-led US House panel has voted to launch contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton over their refusal to testify before its probe into disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Oversight Committee advanced resolutions accusing the Democratic ex-president and former secretary of state of defying subpoenas to appear in person to explain their links to the disgraced financier, who died in custody in 2019.

The full House of Representatives, also majority Republican, will now decide — at a date yet to be announced — whether to formally cite the couple for contempt and refer them to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

"No witness, not a former president or a private citizen, may willfully defy a congressional subpoena without consequence," committee chairman James Comer said.

"But that is what the Clintons did, and that is why we are here today."

The vote underscored how the Epstein affair continues to cast a long shadow over Washington, entangling some of the most prominent names in US politics and highlighting the sharp partisan battles that have shaped the scandal.

Lawmakers are examining how authorities handled earlier investigations into Epstein, whose 2019 death in custody as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges was ruled a suicide.

Democrats say the probe is being weaponised to attack political opponents of President Donald Trump — himself a longtime Epstein associate who has not been called to testify — rather than to conduct legitimate oversight.

Trump spent months trying to block the disclosure of the files linked to Epstein, who moved in elite circles for years, cultivating ties with billionaires, politicians, academics and celebrities to whom he was suspected of trafficking girls and young women for sex.

Democrats on the committee noted that the Justice Department was itself violating the law, having released only a fraction of the case files it was required to make public more than a month ago.

'White House cover-up'