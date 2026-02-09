Pakistan’s president has warned that the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan has created conditions “similar to or worse than” those before the September 11, 2001 attacks, a sign of rising tensions with Kabul after last week’s mosque attack in Islamabad.

Asif Ali Zardari made the remarks while thanking the international community for condemning Friday’s suicide bombing at a Shia mosque that killed 31 worshippers and wounded 169.

Without directly blaming India, Zardari also said Pakistan’s eastern neighbour was “assisting the Taliban regime and threatening not only Pakistan but regional and global peace”.

In a statement issued Sunday, Zardari said Pakistan “takes strong exception to the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban regime has created conditions similar to or worse than pre-9/11, when terror organisations posed threats to global peace”.

He added that Pakistan had long maintained terrorism cannot be confronted by any single country in isolation.

Both Kabul and New Delhi have condemned the suicide attack claimed by the Daesh group and have denied any involvement.

The previous Afghan Taliban government, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, had been blamed for sheltering the Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, who was behind the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed more than 3,000 people in the United States.

Related TRT World - Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official

Bin Laden was killed during a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Last week, Afghanistan’s defence ministry and New Delhi, in separate statements, rejected the Pakistani allegations, saying Islamabad had irresponsibly linked them to the attack.

Pakistan frequently accuses the Afghan Taliban, who returned to power in August 2021 in Afghanistan, of backing terrorists including the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both deny the accusations.

There was no immediate response from India or Afghanistan to Zardari’s latest allegations, which came after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the bomber involved in the attack was a Pakistani and trained by the Daesh group in Afghanistan.