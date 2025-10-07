Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that security forces had foiled what he called a "false flag" plot by local terrorists to plant explosives at the US embassy in Caracas.

Speaking on his weekly television programme on Monday, Maduro said two sources — whom he did not identify — "agreed on the possibility that a local terrorist group placed an explosive device at the US embassy in Caracas" in an attempt to escalate tensions between Venezuela and the United States.

Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela’s dialogue delegation, said earlier that Caracas had warned Washington of "a serious threat" from extremists who had "attempted to plant lethal explosives at the US embassy."

"We have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic mission," Rodriguez added.

Maduro said the US embassy remained protected "despite all the differences we have had with the governments of the United States."

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic ties in 2019, and the embassy has since been largely deserted except for local staff.

Tensions over drug trafficking

Maduro accused Washington of using its counter-narcotics campaign as a pretext for aggression.

"The imperialists want to turn drug trafficking into an excuse for military provocation," he said.