The US Justice Department said on Monday that it has released less than one percent of the files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while more than two million additional records remain under review for possible public release.

"To date, the Department has now posted to the DOJ Epstein Library webpage approximately 12,285 documents (comprising approximately 125,575 pages) in response to the (Epstein Files Transparency) Act, and there are more than 2 million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review," the department said in a five-page letter filed with US District Judge Paul A Engelmayer.

It said more than 400 lawyers across the department are currently working on the effort, including more than 125 attorneys in the Southern District of New York.

Dozens of lawyers from other US attorney's offices and Justice Department divisions are also involved, along with more than 100 specially trained FBI document analysts, it added.

Last month, the department said it would release the documents "as soon as possible" after the review as part of its obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law on November 19, as well as existing federal statutes and court orders.

The letter emphasised that while the department is committed to releasing records "as promptly as practicable" under the law, protecting victim privacy "to the maximum extent practicable" remains a central priority.