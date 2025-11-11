Lebanon has released Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, on bail after nearly a decade in prison, his lawyer said.

"We left, he is free," Laurent Bayon said on Monday, hours after Gaddafi's bail of $900,000 was paid.

The younger Gaddafi, 49, was accused of withholding information about the 1978 disappearance of Lebanese Shia cleric Mussa Sadr in Libya, but never put on trial.

He was two years old at the time of Sadr's disappearance.

"The bail was paid this morning," Bayon said earlier on Monday. "Hannibal Gaddafi will finally be free. It's the end of a nightmare for him that lasted 10 years."

In October, a judge ordered Gaddafi's release against bail set at $11 million, which was reduced to $900,000 last week after an appeal by his defence team.

A Lebanese judicial source confirmed earlier on Monday that the bail was paid and said Gaddafi's legal team had been completing release procedures.

Bayon said his client was set to leave Lebanon for a "confidential" destination, adding that he holds a Libyan passport.