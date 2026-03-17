The UN economic body has warned that the deepening Middle East crisis is starting to affect global trade, with disruptions emerging across key transport hubs and corridors.

"As the crisis in the Middle East deepens, disruptions to the movement of oil and gas in the region continue to make headlines and send global economic shockwaves; trade impact is also already starting to be felt through strategically important hubs and corridors for the transport of goods," said Jean Rodriguez, spokesperson for the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) on Tuesday.

He highlighted the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about 2.8 percent of global container transport, underscoring its role in global trade flows.

Governments in the region are taking steps to mitigate the impact, according to the spokesperson, including expanding the use of the UN's TIR transit system to facilitate cross-border transport.