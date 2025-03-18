US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to speak by phone in a potentially crucial step toward halting the war in Ukraine, over three years into Moscow's full-scale military offensive.

Both sides have expressed optimism about recent talks between Washington and Moscow on Tuesday but have agreed that only a top-level call could resolve the toughest sticking points on a 30-day truce.

Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire — yet both Kiev and European capitals are sceptical that Putin may be stalling, and wonder whether Trump is willing to use leverage against a leader with whom he seems intent on restoring ties.

"We're going to have a very important call," Trump told reporters on Monday. "We're getting down to a very critical stage."

Trump added later on his Truth Social network that "many elements of a final agreement have been agreed to, but much remains".

"I look very much forward to the call with President Putin," he said.

Putin said last week he agreed with the idea of a ceasefire but warned he had "serious questions" about how it would be implemented that he wanted to discuss with Trump.

With Moscow occupying swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine, US officials have made clear that Ukraine would likely have to cede territory in any deal.

Trump said on Sunday that he and Putin would discuss "dividing up certain assets" including land and power plants: an apparent reference to the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south Ukraine, Europe's largest.

US-Ukraine split

Trump's return to the White House has seen a total upending of US policy on Ukraine.

The US president stunned the world when he announced last month that he had spoken to Putin, in a call that broke Western efforts to isolate the Russian leader as long as his forces keep up their Ukraine attack.

He has since said that he has spoken "numerous times" to the Russian leader, for whom he has repeatedly expressed admiration in the past, though none was officially announced.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held a three-hour meeting with Putin last Thursday in Moscow to present the details of the joint ceasefire plan, which envisages a 30-day pause in hostilities.