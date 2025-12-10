The Israeli genocide in which more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza have lost their lives is a sign that the values mentioned in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have been “severely undermined,” Türkiye’s president said on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community,” a Communications Directorate statement quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Human Rights Day.
While congratulating the Turkish nation and all humanity on the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdogan said the important document, which represents humanity’s shared values and achievements, still maintains its character as a global commitment that safeguards the rights every individual holds by birth.
However, he noted that the rules and principles contained in the declaration are being violated in many parts of the world, while concepts such as peace and justice continue to lose ground.
“It is the shared responsibility of all humanity to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible, as it has been reduced to a massive pile of rubble,” Erdogan said.
Gaza peace
The Turkish president added that the path to just and lasting peace in Gaza lies in strengthening the ceasefire, established with Türkiye’s contribution, and in implementing a two-state solution.
He added that, yet, Israel continues to demonstrate its disregard for law and order, violating the ceasefire with attacks that have killed at least 370 Palestinians since October 11.
“It is critically important for the international community to increase pressure on Israel to prevent Gaza from being drawn back into conflict,” the Turkish president said.
Türkiye’s commitment to peace, dialogue and human dignity
Erdogan said that Ankara also continues peace and dialogue-oriented efforts to halt the bloodshed in Sudan and help restore stability and security in the country.
The president said that combatting cultural racism, hostility against Islam, and xenophobia is “vital for upholding the principles outlined in the Declaration.”
“Ignoring hate crimes and hate speech, failing to implement necessary measures and sanctions against them, and even encouraging such acts under the pretext of freedom of opinion is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.
“As Türkiye, with the strong heritage guided by our history, we will continue to defend human rights and human dignity throughout the world, especially in our heartland and cultural geography, without distinction of language, race or origin, and to contribute at the highest level to global peace and security,” President Erdogan added.