The Israeli genocide in which more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza have lost their lives is a sign that the values mentioned in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights have been “severely undermined,” Türkiye’s president said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the atrocities in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories continue, despite all the efforts of the international community,” a Communications Directorate statement quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Human Rights Day.

While congratulating the Turkish nation and all humanity on the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Erdogan said the important document, which represents humanity’s shared values and achievements, still maintains its character as a global commitment that safeguards the rights every individual holds by birth.

However, he noted that the rules and principles contained in the declaration are being violated in many parts of the world, while concepts such as peace and justice continue to lose ground.

“It is the shared responsibility of all humanity to rebuild Gaza as soon as possible, as it has been reduced to a massive pile of rubble,” Erdogan said.

Gaza peace

The Turkish president added that the path to just and lasting peace in Gaza lies in strengthening the ceasefire, established with Türkiye’s contribution, and in implementing a two-state solution.