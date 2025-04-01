Russia and Ukraine have reported new strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, with both sides accusing the other of breaching a US-brokered agreement to pause such attacks following talks in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine launched two attacks Monday, the first of which struck an electrical substation in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

It said a second attack hit a 10 kV high-voltage line in the border region of Belgorod, resulting in cuts of power supply to more than 1,200 household consumers in the Grayvoronsky district on Tuesday.

"Regardless of its public statements about its support for the Russian-American agreements on a phased settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the Kiev regime continues to unilaterally strike Russia's energy facilities on a daily basis," it added.

