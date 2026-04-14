WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US-sanctioned Chinese tanker breaks Hormuz blockade
The tanker is the first known one to transit the strait since US announced its blockade amid deceptive tracking tactics and cracks in efforts to choke off maritime oil flows.
US-sanctioned Chinese tanker breaks Hormuz blockade
The 39 km Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, linking the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. / Reuters
5 hours ago

A Chinese-owned tanker under US sanctions has transited the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first known passage through the strategic waterway since the current blockade took hold.

The oil-chemical carrier Rich Starry is owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping, a firm included on the US sanctions list. 

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the vessel crossing the strait early on Tuesday after circling near the chokepoint late on Monday. The tanker had departed from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and is now en route to China.

US CENTCOM said on Sunday that a blockade will be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Shortly after, US President Donald Trump said that any Iranian ships that come close to the blockade of "will be immediately eliminated.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz

False signals to break the blockade  

In a separate development, a tanker that left Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal was detected in the strait on Monday while broadcasting misleading Automatic Identification System (AIS) data, falsely signalling that it originated from Saudi Arabia.

Such tactics are becoming increasingly common. Since the start of the conflict, multiple vessels have attempted to obscure their movements by falsifying tracking data or switching off their AIS transponders altogether.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Nearly all Russian personnel left Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant: Rosatom
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
EU urges coordinated energy price action amid Iran war
Israeli strike kills three in Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo
French cement maker Lafarge found guilty of financing Daesh in Syria
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
'We're not supporting the blockade' – UK's Starmer tells US as tensions rise over Hormuz Strait