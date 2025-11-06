Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan inaugurated the country’s first-ever Consuls General Conference in the capital Ankara, bringing together top diplomats to chart the future of Türkiye’s consular services and diplomatic outreach.
“With this conference, held under the theme ‘Consulates General in Our Foreign Policy Vision,’ we aim to enhance the quality of services we provide to our citizens living abroad and to set our goals for the upcoming period,” Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.
He noted that the gathering, organised in cooperation with various ministries and partner institutions serving Turkish communities abroad, would comprehensively evaluate consular operations and identify areas for improvement.
The conference includes regional and thematic sessions on the economy, public diplomacy, culture, education, migration, and digital transformation—issues directly concerning Türkiye’s consuls general.
“I hope our conference will be beneficial to our state, our nation, and our citizens living abroad,” Fidan added.
Türkiye’s expanding diplomatic network
Highlighting Türkiye’s global diplomatic presence, Fidan said improving institutional processes and strengthening coordination are among the ministry’s top priorities.
“With 263 diplomatic missions, we have the world’s third-largest diplomatic representation network. We are about to open our 264th mission,” he noted.
Türkiye also operates 99 consulates general—the largest consular network worldwide—with nearly 2,000 personnel serving citizens abroad.
When legal advisers and attaches are included, the figure rises even higher, Fidan added.
Emphasising the ministry’s digital transformation, he said Türkiye has made significant progress in developing online consular services and digital infrastructure.
“In e-government and e-notification applications, we rank among the top countries globally,” he said.
Fidan also underscored the importance of enabling citizens abroad to participate in Türkiye’s elections—a right introduced in 2014.
Nearly 2 million citizens voted in the 2023 presidential and general elections across 151 missions in 73 countries and 16 additional cities.
“Türkiye is among the countries that interpret the concept of ‘consular protection’ in the broadest sense,” he said, noting that the 24/7 consular call centre, operating in nine languages, handles more than 2,000 calls daily and serves as a lifeline during crises, disasters, and evacuations.
‘Combating hate crimes is a moral obligation’
Fidan also urged consuls general to strengthen ties with Turkish civil society organisations abroad and to promote the social and economic advancement of the Turkish diaspora.
“Consuls general must play a unifying role and ensure that the support of the Turkish state is felt in every community,” he said.
Drawing attention to rising hate crimes in Western countries, Fidan condemned attacks targeting Turkish citizens, mosques, and cultural institutions.
“Since 2023, more than 750 racially motivated, xenophobic, and Islamophobic incidents have been recorded,” he said.
“Fighting hate crimes is not only a political and legal duty but also a moral responsibility. Defending the dignity and security of our citizens wherever they live is our fundamental obligation,” he emphasised.
The minister also noted the contribution of consulates to strengthening political, commercial, and cultural ties, including through sister-city partnerships and support for cultural and sports initiatives.
“You represent our state and defend our nation’s interests across a vast geography, often sacrificing personal time and family life. We take great pride in your dedication and achievements,” he said, while honouring Turkish diplomats who lost their lives in service to the nation.