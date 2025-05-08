Türkiye has strongly rejected the European Parliament’s (EP) 2023–2024 report on the country, calling it a distorted and prejudiced document filled with “baseless allegations” against Ankara’s domestic and foreign policies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry criticised the report adopted during the EP’s plenary session, saying it reflects the bias of an institution that gives “propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations” and groups whose central mission is to oppose Türkiye.

“We reject the unfounded assessments of an institution that provides propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations and the groups that have made anti-Türkiye sentiments their raison d'être, on the political dynamics in our country, our foreign policy and the visit of our President to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the ministry said.