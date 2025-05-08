TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams European Parliament’s report as ‘distorted and baseless’
Ankara denounces the European Parliament's 2023–2024 Türkiye report for promoting anti-Türkiye rhetoric and undermining EU relations with “prejudiced and unfounded” claims.
Ankara has called on the EP to adopt a more constructive and balanced approach in the future, particularly in the context of Türkiye’s longstanding EU accession process. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
May 8, 2025

Türkiye has strongly rejected the European Parliament’s (EP) 2023–2024 report on the country, calling it a distorted and prejudiced document filled with “baseless allegations” against Ankara’s domestic and foreign policies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry criticised the report adopted during the EP’s plenary session, saying it reflects the bias of an institution that gives “propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations” and groups whose central mission is to oppose Türkiye.

“We reject the unfounded assessments of an institution that provides propaganda grounds for terrorist organisations and the groups that have made anti-Türkiye sentiments their raison d'être, on the political dynamics in our country, our foreign policy and the visit of our President to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the ministry said.

The ministry further called on the EP to adopt a more constructive and balanced approach in the future, particularly in the context of Türkiye’s longstanding EU accession process.

“In the coming period, we expect the EP to fulfill its responsibilities to ensure that our relations with the EU, including our accession process, continue on the basis of mutual benefit,” the statement concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
