A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy killed at least 32 people, including two children, and wounded dozens, Kiev said, in the deadliest attack in months.

The local emergency service said on social media on Sunday that the latest toll was that "32 people died, including two children" and that "84 people were injured, including 10 children".

An AFP reporter saw bodies covered in silver sheets strewn in the centre of the city, with a destroyed trolleybus. Rescuers were seen working on the rubble of a building.

One woman told AFP she heard two explosions.

"This second blow... A lot of people were very badly injured. A lot of corpses," she said, struggling to speak.

Sumy lies close to the Russian border and has come under increasing attack for weeks.

The attack was the second Russian attack with a large civilian death toll this month.

Trump has voiced anger at Moscow for "bombing like crazy" in Ukraine.

No pressure, no peace

In a later statement on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a rescue operation is underway at the scene of the attack, noting all necessary services are working.

Zelenskyy called on allies to put strong pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

“Without really strong pressure, without proper support for Ukraine, Russia will continue to drag out this war. It's been two months since Putin ignored America’s proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said on social media, adding, “Unfortunately, they in Moscow are confident that they can afford to keep killing. We need to act to change the situation.”

“Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that Russia refused to accept the US proposal for a full ceasefire for the second month in a row, reminding that Kyiv unconditionally accepted the proposal on March 11.