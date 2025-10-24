Israel has killed four people in its air strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry, as the Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah positions.
The ministry said strikes in mountainous areas in eastern Lebanon "resulted in an initial death toll of two" people.
It was later confirmed that two others were killed in a separate strike in the south, around the Nabatieh region.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that one of the victims was an elderly woman.
The NNA said "Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent strikes on the eastern mountain range" in the Bekaa region, near the border with Syria.
It also reported two additional strikes targeting the Hermel range in Lebanon’s northeast.
The Israeli military, in a statement, said its forces had struck Hezbollah sites in eastern and northern Lebanon, including "a military camp and a site for the production of precision missiles" in the Bekaa valley.
It added that it had "struck several terrorist targets" in the Bekaa, including "a camp used for training Hezbollah militants," before announcing later that it had also hit "a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Nabatieh."
The latest attacks come despite a November ceasefire, which ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah that had escalated into two months of open warfare.
As part of that ceasefire deal, Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah agreed to dismantle its forces in the region.
However, cross-border incidents and Israeli strikes have persisted in recent months.
Under pressure from the United States and amid fears of renewed escalation, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah, a plan the group and its political allies have strongly rejected.
The latest escalation has sparked fears of further instability in Lebanon, where tensions remain high after nearly two years of intermittent clashes along the border.