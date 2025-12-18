Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said in an interview that relations with Washington could improve and that a starting point could be US acknowledgement that a Western campaign to overturn his 2020 re-election had failed.

Official results declaring Lukashenko had been re-elected to a sixth term sparked unprecedented mass protests with demonstrators denouncing what they regarded as electoral fraud.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed support for Lukashenko, whereas Western countries refused to recognise him as president.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, responded to the protests by arresting many thousands of demonstrators.

In comments to US media outlet Newsmax published on Wednesday, Lukashenko said Belarusians and Americans were pragmatists able to reach an agreement.

"Like a man, I told your colleagues who came here: guys, you have to know how to admit defeat. If a big country like the US, if you organised an attack on us in 2020 and lost, that is a starting point," Lukashenko said.

"No need to shout from the rooftops 'we lost', but that is a starting point. We lost, but let's sit down calmly, like men, and move on."

‘Did we do something bad’?