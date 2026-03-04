QatarEnergy has declared force majeure to affected buyers after halting production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products, the company said in a statement.

The state-owned energy giant said on Wednesday on X that the declaration, which attributes the halt to an extraordinary event, follows its earlier decision to stop LNG production and associated output, without providing further details on the duration of the disruption.

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," the firm noted.

A force majeure declaration allows companies to suspend contractual obligations due to events beyond their control, temporarily relieving them from delivery commitments without penalties.