QatarEnergy declares force majeure after LNG production halt
State-owned energy giant said it informed affected buyers after suspending LNG and related product output, pledging to provide further updates as the situation develops.
After halting LNG production, QatarEnergy declares force majeure to affected buyers / Reuters
11 hours ago

QatarEnergy has declared force majeure to affected buyers after halting production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products, the company said in a statement.

The state-owned energy giant said on Wednesday on X that the declaration, which attributes the halt to an extraordinary event, follows its earlier decision to stop LNG production and associated output, without providing further details on the duration of the disruption.

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," the firm noted.

A force majeure declaration allows companies to suspend contractual obligations due to events beyond their control, temporarily relieving them from delivery commitments without penalties.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of LNG, and any disruption to its production could have significant implications for global energy markets.

On Monday, the firm ceased production of LNG and associated products in facilities in the Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City due to "military attacks."

Qatar’s defence ministry said earlier this week that it had detected the launch of three cruise missiles, 101 ballistic missiles, and 39 suicide drones towards its airspace since last weekend, when the US and Israeli attacks on Iran began.

SOURCE:AA
