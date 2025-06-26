Muslims around the world are marking the first of Muharram 1, the start of the Islamic (Hijri) New Year.



Here’s what to know.



The Hijri calendar is lunar, so the Islamic months and holidays — such as Ramadan and Eid al Fitr — change annually.

It runs for 354 or 355 days, about 11 days shorter than the solar-based Gregorian calendar.

The Hijri year consists of 12 months, starting with Muharram, and ending with Dhul al Hijjah.



Each month starts with the sighting of the new moon.

It dates back to 622 CE, the year the Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, fleeing persecution, called the Hijra - migration.