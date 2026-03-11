The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for Iran to immediately halt its attacks on Gulf states, saying they breach international law and pose a "serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions on Wednesday, "demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

It also "condemns any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

The resolution also condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, which "resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings."

Bahrain's UN envoy Jamal Fares Alrowaiei welcomed the adoption. "It proved that the Council is committed to maintaining international peace and security."