WAR ON IRAN
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UNSC demands Iran halt attacks on Gulf states
The resolution, penned by Bahrain and backed by more than 130 countries, garners 13 votes.
UNSC demands Iran halt attacks on Gulf states
The resolution also condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure. / Reuters
March 11, 2026

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for Iran to immediately halt its attacks on Gulf states, saying they breach international law and pose a "serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions on Wednesday, "demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

It also "condemns any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

The resolution also condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, which "resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings."

Bahrain's UN envoy Jamal Fares Alrowaiei welcomed the adoption. "It proved that the Council is committed to maintaining international peace and security."

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‘Overwhelming support’

"We express our deep gratitude to all member states of the United Nations that co-sponsored this resolution. Their number amounted to 135 countries. This overwhelming support by the international community reflects a collective awareness of the danger of the unjust Iranian attack against our countries," he noted.

Iran has struck Gulf states in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks, which has killed more than 1,300 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and locations hosting US military assets across the region.

Iran has also fired on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea passage for the global fuel trade.

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