The Israeli army killed one Palestinian and injured 12 in attacks in Gaza on Wednesday, once again violating a ceasefire agreement in place for over two months.

Medical sources told Anadolu that one person was killed, and nine others were injured in gunfire on their homes in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza, an area that the army forces withdrew from as part of the October truce.

Separately, an Israeli drone struck eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-controlled yellow zone in southern Gaza, injuring three Palestinians.

The injured civilians were targeted while they were collecting wood along the borders of the military zone, the sources said.

Witnesses and local sources told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on the eastern Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza with artillery shelling and gunfire.