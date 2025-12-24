WAR ON GAZA
One killed,12 injured by Israeli forces in Gaza in latest ceasefire breach
Nine Palestinians were injured in northern Gaza and three in the army-controlled Khan Younis zone, amid continued Israeli air strikes and gunfire violating ceasefire
Residential buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City on November 29 2025. / Anadolu Agency
December 24, 2025

The Israeli army killed one Palestinian and injured 12 in attacks in Gaza on Wednesday, once again violating a ceasefire agreement in place for over two months.

Medical sources told Anadolu that one person was killed, and nine others were injured in gunfire on their homes in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza, an area that the army forces withdrew from as part of the October truce.

Separately, an Israeli drone struck eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-controlled yellow zone in southern Gaza, injuring three Palestinians.

The injured civilians were targeted while they were collecting wood along the borders of the military zone, the sources said.

Witnesses and local sources told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes also launched strikes on the eastern Al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza with artillery shelling and gunfire.

In central Gaza, intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and helicopters targeted Palestinian homes in eastern Al-Bureij refugee camp.

There was no immediate report of casualties from these areas.

According to the Gaza media office, the Israeli army has committed 875 ceasefire violations in Gaza since October 10, resulting in the death of over 400 Palestinians and injury of more than 1,100 others.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

