The US is negotiating with Iran "right now," President Donald Trump has said.



"They are negotiating," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, without providing further details.



His remarks came after a US fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday after it approached the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.



"They had a chance to do something a while ago, and it didn't work out, and we did (Operation) Midnight Hammer. I don't think they want that happening again, but they would like to negotiate.



"We are negotiating with them right now," he said.

Trump’s comments come as his special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem for talks on Iran, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The meeting was held shortly after Witkoff arrived in Israel for talks with senior officials there on the Iranian issue and the implementation of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

