New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed an executive order aimed at strengthening protections for immigrants and limiting federal immigration enforcement actions on city property.

Mamdani announced the order while speaking at a multi-faith breakfast on Friday, describing it as a broad reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to immigrant communities, privacy protections, and public safety.

"I am signing an executive order that will uphold our city’s protection not just of our fellow immigrant New Yorkers — but of all New Yorkers — from abusive immigration enforcement," he said.

Under the order, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be barred from entering New York City property without a judicial warrant. The policy applies to city-run facilities, including schools, shelters, hospitals, and parking lots.

Mamdani referenced his Islamic faith in discussing approaches to immigration and the treatment of undocumented migrants.

“I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration. The story of the hijrah reminds us that Prophet Muhammad (SallAllahu 'alayhi wa sallam) was a stranger too, who fled Mecca and was welcomed in Medina," he continued.

"Surah Al-Nahl 1642 tells us, 'As for those who immigrated in the cause of Allah after being persecuted, we will surely bless them with a good home in this world.'"

Prohibiting unlawful access