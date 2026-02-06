New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has signed an executive order aimed at strengthening protections for immigrants and limiting federal immigration enforcement actions on city property.
Mamdani announced the order while speaking at a multi-faith breakfast on Friday, describing it as a broad reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to immigrant communities, privacy protections, and public safety.
"I am signing an executive order that will uphold our city’s protection not just of our fellow immigrant New Yorkers — but of all New Yorkers — from abusive immigration enforcement," he said.
Under the order, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be barred from entering New York City property without a judicial warrant. The policy applies to city-run facilities, including schools, shelters, hospitals, and parking lots.
Mamdani referenced his Islamic faith in discussing approaches to immigration and the treatment of undocumented migrants.
“I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration. The story of the hijrah reminds us that Prophet Muhammad (SallAllahu 'alayhi wa sallam) was a stranger too, who fled Mecca and was welcomed in Medina," he continued.
"Surah Al-Nahl 1642 tells us, 'As for those who immigrated in the cause of Allah after being persecuted, we will surely bless them with a good home in this world.'"
Prohibiting unlawful access
The executive order also seeks to strengthen safeguards around personal data, prohibiting unlawful access by the federal government.
"We will make clear that ICE will not be able to enter New York City property without a judicial warrant. That means our schools, our shelters, our hospitals, our parking lots," Mamdani said.
The mayor said the measure is intended to ensure residents feel safe accessing city services regardless of immigration status.
"No New Yorker should be afraid to apply for city services like child care because they are an immigrant," he added.
In addition, the order mandates that key city agencies comply with existing city laws governing interactions with immigration authorities and requires comprehensive audits of agency policies related to immigration enforcement.
Mamdani said the order will also establish an Interagency Response Committee to coordinate citywide actions during major crises involving immigration enforcement. The committee would serve as a centralized mechanism to align policy and communication across agencies.
"So that government speaks with one voice in times of need," he said.