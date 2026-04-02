Buses in Los Angeles, one of the host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, showed the message “Welcome Crescent-Stars” after Türkiye’s National Football Team qualified for the tournament.

Ahead of a World Cup match to be played in the US, Metro Los Angeles, which provides public transportation in the city, shared a photo on US social media platform Instagram showing buses with the message “Welcome Crescent-Stars to Los Angeles," referring to the Turkish flag and a team nickname.

"Congratulations on punching your ticket to the World Cup for the first time since 2002," it said, noting that Türkiye will face the US Men’s National Football Team in their final group stage match in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 25.