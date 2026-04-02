Buses in Los Angeles, one of the host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, showed the message “Welcome Crescent-Stars” after Türkiye’s National Football Team qualified for the tournament.
Ahead of a World Cup match to be played in the US, Metro Los Angeles, which provides public transportation in the city, shared a photo on US social media platform Instagram showing buses with the message “Welcome Crescent-Stars to Los Angeles," referring to the Turkish flag and a team nickname.
"Congratulations on punching your ticket to the World Cup for the first time since 2002," it said, noting that Türkiye will face the US Men’s National Football Team in their final group stage match in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 25.
Fast and affordable direct bus services are being organised from various parts of Southern California to the stadium, it said.
Los Angeles reportedly boasts one of the largest Turkish populations in the US, with an estimated 11,500 Turkish Americans in the Greater LA area. California also ranks among the top states for Turkish Americans.
With a 1-0 win over Kosovo on Tuesday, Türkiye qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.