Illegal Israeli settlers injured at least five Palestinians late Saturday in a series of coordinated attacks across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian official sources.

WAFA news agency reported that armed settlers assaulted three Palestinians while they were working on their land in the town of Beit Imrin, north of Nablus, leaving them with bruises and other injuries.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews evacuated one of the injured to a hospital.

Separately, the official Voice of Palestine radio reported that illegal settlers also attacked the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, though no further details were immediately available.

In another incident in the central West Bank, WAFA said two Palestinians were injured after illegal settlers blocked a road between the village of Ramoun and the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, before assaulting them.

One of the victims sustained head injuries and was transferred to hospital, while the other suffered bruises.