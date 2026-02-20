US President Donald Trump has suggested that most trade deals negotiated under the threat of his tariffs remained valid, mentioning specifically India, despite the Supreme Court ruling those levies illegal.

"The India deal is on," Trump told reporters in response to a question, while suggesting tariffs under separate authorities would replace the ones overturned by the Supreme Court.

"All the deals — we're just going to do it a different way."

Trump also said it may take years to resolve the legal issue of whether some $133 billion taken in from his tariffs must be refunded.

Trump said the issue was "not discussed" in the US Supreme Court's ruling declaring his global tariffs to be illegal, adding: "We'll end up being in court for the next five years."

The top court's 6-3 decision severely cuts down on a tool Trump has used to pursue his economic and foreign policy agendas after he spent much of his first year in office using the levies to push nations to cut new trade deals, and saying tariffs were one of several tools he used to pressure countries into halting wars.

The court dismissed the president's rationale that a 1977 law, known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEAPA), allows him to impose the import duties on an emergency basis.

India-US trade deal

India and US agreed an interim trade agreement framework announced on February 6, 2026, by Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This agreement aims to balance trade relations, boost bilateral commerce, and address geopolitical concerns like India's oil imports.

It's has been positioned as a precursor to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with negotiations ongoing and expected finalisation in the coming months.