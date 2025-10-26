The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that the Gaza ceasefire agreement is a “vital chance” to protect one million children in the Palestinian enclave.

“Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in wholesale devastation. Words and numbers alone cannot convey the scale of the impact on children that I saw – an impact that will last for generations,” UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Director Edouard Beigbeder said on Sunday in a statement.

He said the Gaza ceasefire, which “offers a vital chance for the survival, safety, and dignity of children,” cannot be allowed to fail.

“It will take time, but an inclusive future that prioritises the rights of Gaza’s one million children is possible with peace, action, and collective will.”

According to UN data, more than 64,000 children have been killed or injured, and more than 58,000 have lost a parent since the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023.

World’s most dangerous place to be a child

“One million children have endured the daily horrors of surviving in the world’s most dangerous place to be a child, leaving them with wounds of fear, loss, and grief,” Beigbeder said.

He noted that UNICEF is working to save children from “preventable threats, like malnutrition, disease, and the winter cold.”

UNICEF has provided face-to-face education for over 100,000 Palestinian children in Gaza, while efforts are ongoing to return all 650,000 school-age children to school.

“The importance of restoring education in this early recovery work cannot be overstated. After two lost years, families know that a return to proper education will provide a foundation for learning, healing, hope, and long-term social cohesion in their communities,” Beigbeder said.