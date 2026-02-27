The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said that the Human Rights Council delivered "very clear messages" on the urgent need to address Gaza's catastrophic humanitarian crisis, ensure accountability, and uphold international law.

Volker Turk stressed, during his closing remarks on Friday at the occupied Palestinian territories session, that "everything has to be done to ensure that there is unhindered access to humanitarian aid," describing the situation as a central concern of member states.

Turk pointed to the messages that International Court of Justice rulings and opinions outlining obligations under international law must be respected, which is described as essential to ending the humanitarian crisis.

He also warned that developments in the occupied West Bank are increasingly dangerous, saying, "The de facto annexation that is happening is extremely dangerous" and undermines Palestinians' right to self-determination and a two-state solution.

Accountability for violations by all parties is critical, he added, noting that without it "we are going to continue the bloodshed that we currently see."

The human rights chief emphasised that a ceasefire must be respected and implemented in line with international law, while attacks on humanitarian workers and restrictions on aid organisations worsen civilian suffering.

He expressed hope the council's "clear and loud message" would help guide efforts "towards peace" based on international humanitarian and human rights law.