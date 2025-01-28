Palestinian American journalist Ali Abunimah confirmed that Swiss authorities released and deported him after holding him for three days.

In a social media post on Monday, Abunimah, executive director of an independent online publication, Electronic Intifada (EI) said that Switzerland detained him ahead of a planned speaking event in Zurich.

"On Monday evening I was brought to Zurich airport in handcuffs, in a small metal cage inside a windowless prison van and led to the plane by police," he said, recounting his deportation.

According to eyewitnesses: "Three plainclothes police officers violently arrested Abunimah and forced him into an unmarked vehicle without disclosing where he was being taken."

'Settler-colonial savagery'

His arrest was slammed by the UN special rapporteurs as a move against the freedom of speech.

Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, called the arrest "shocking news" and urged Switzerland "to urgently investigate and release."

Euro-Med Monitor, a Geneva-based human rights group, also condemned the arrest by saying it was a "dangerous development that reflects a growing trend in Western governments to censor free speech and target journalists and activists who document the suffering of victims and stand up for Palestinian rights."

Abunimah said that his only crime was being a journalist who speaks up for Palestine and against Israel’s genocide and settler-colonial savagery and those who aid and abet it.

Growing backlash