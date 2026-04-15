A boat carrying over 250 irregular Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants has reportedly sunk in the Andaman Sea after it left coastal Cox’s Bazar for Malaysia, a police official told Anadolu agency.

The report has come to light after a Bangladeshi vessel rescued nine people from the Indian Ocean on 9 April and handed them to Bangladeshi police, Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf police station Saiful Islam said.

Of the nine rescued, six are alleged traffickers and have been sent to jail.

A case has been filed with the Teknaf Model Police Station regarding the illegal transport of Rohingya and Bangladeshis, which sank due to adverse weather.

The Bangladesh Coast Guard confirmed that a Bangladesh-flagged vessel rescued the survivors near the Andaman Islands.