US
3 min read
MTG slams State Dept for halting all visas for Gaza children, letting Israeli child predator flee
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says both decisions wouldn't have been made if the children seeking treatment weren't from Gaza, and if the minor abuser wasn't Israeli.
MTG slams State Dept for halting all visas for Gaza children, letting Israeli child predator flee
"Wouldn't we allow Israeli children if they were the ones needing surgery? Or war-torn children from any other country?" MTG says. / AP
August 20, 2025

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed the US State Department for halting all visas for Gaza children seeking treatment in the US and for letting an Israeli top government official accused of abusing minors flee the country.

"We need to be the America that allows war-torn children to come here for life-saving surgeries and the America that never releases a foreign child sex predator that our great LEOs caught," Taylor Greene, known by her initials (MTG), said on X on Tuesday.

"But in this circumstance, those war-torn children are from Gaza, and this foreign child sex predator is from Israel and works directly for Netanyahu," she added, hinting at why both decisions were made.

MTG said it's not anti-Semitic to bring back Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Cyber Executive Director, to be tried, and also letting Palestinian children seek medical treatment in the US, brushing off the claims by far-right figures that Gaza children are US refugees.

"Would it be antisemitic to drag Netanyahu's Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute this pos to the full extent of the law, and at the same time let Palestinian kids who had their limbs and bodies blown apart receive surgeries in America?" she said.

She questioned when did "America's heart grow so cold" to refuse innocent children privately funded surgeries.

"Wouldn't we allow Israeli children if they were the ones needing surgery? Or war-torn children from any other country?" she added.

She also said that the US became a "subservient to Israel" to immediately release a man accused of child abuse, highlighting the double standards in the US foreign policy, saying if the accused were Mexican or Chinese, they wouldn't have been let go.

"Would we do that with a Mexican child sex predator? Chinese child sex predator? Any other country's child sex predator?" she said.

RelatedTRT Global - US denies role in release of Israeli cyber official accused in Nevada minor abuse case

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich

Previously, the State Department denied playing a role in the release of Alexandrovich, who was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of soliciting abuse of minors in the US.

RECOMMENDED

"He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false," the State Department said.

The court records reviewed by Reuters show a $10,000 bond was posted in Alexandrovich's case at the Henderson Detention Center, southeast of Las Vegas, on August 7.

Netanyahu's office downplayed the arrest, saying that Alexandrovich was only "questioned" and "returned to Israel as scheduled."

The case, however, drew backlash and accusations against the US government of favouritism in cases involving Israeli officials.

RelatedTRT Global - US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns

Visas halted for Gaza children

Separately, the State Department said it issued a halt to all visas for Palestinians from Gaza.

The move followed claims by far-right Islamophobic conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer that Palestinians from the blockaded enclave are refugees in the US.

Loomer in particular targeted HEAL Palestine, a charity organisation based in the US.

The charity denied that there was any refugee programme, and the group's efforts were focused on a medical treatment programme only.

Loomer told the New York Times she spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to warn about what she called a threat from "Islamic invaders."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks