WORLD
3 min read
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Chinese President Xi urges closer cooperation with Finland on energy, trade and global affairs, as leaders also addressed Arctic risks and recent cable damage.
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Chinese and Finnish leaders discussed undersea cable incidents and infrastructure security concerns. / Reuters
January 27, 2026

China's President Xi Jinping told Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to work with Helsinki to uphold a UN-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also said Beijing hoped Finland would play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, Xinhua reported.

Orpo's visit to China comes as US President Donald Trump's volatile foreign policy decisions and confrontational approach towards allies push European countries to diversify their foreign relations.

It also comes amid heightened attention on Arctic security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, after Trump's threat to seize Greenland and prevent China and Russia from expanding their influence in the region.

Those threats appeared to have eased after Trump said the US had secured permanent access to the Danish territory, but Arctic security remains a growing strategic concern for Finland, its NATO partners and China.

The Arctic is becoming increasingly important to international trade as shrinking ice packs open up new and faster shipping routes, cutting transit times between Asia and Europe nearly in half.

Speaking on the sidelines of Davos last week, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he wanted NATO to agree to an Arctic security deal at its July summit, similar to the big increase in defence spending that it committed to last year.

RelatedTRT World - Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief

‘Constructive talks’

RECOMMENDED

One-third of Finland's territory lies above the Arctic Circle, while China calls itself a "near-Arctic state" and has ambitions to build a "Polar Silk Road".

Xi also called on Tuesday for the two sides to collaborate more in areas including energy transition, agriculture and forestry, and welcomed Finnish enterprises to "swim freely" in the "vast ocean" of China's market.

Orpo, who is in Beijing from January 25 to 28, told Xi that he looked forward to continued discussions on bilateral cooperation and international issues.

Orpo referenced the "candid and constructive talks" Xi had with Finland's president during his 2024 state visit to Beijing.

In talks with Xi, Stubb raised an ongoing string of incidents involving damage to undersea power cables, gas pipelines and telecoms in which Chinese-registered ships have been implicated. A Chinese ship captain is facing allegations of criminal damage in a Hong Kong court in one of the cases.

Stubb also raised the issue of North Korean support for Russia's war in Ukraine, which he said NATO and the EU considered a provocation.

Orpo reiterated Stubb's invitation to Xi to visit Finland at a mutually convenient time, and said Finland's speaker of parliament Jussi Halla-aho had invited top lawmaker Zhao Leji to visit.

RelatedTRT World - 'If we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland,' says Trump
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast