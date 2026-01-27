China's President Xi Jinping told Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to work with Helsinki to uphold a UN-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also said Beijing hoped Finland would play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, Xinhua reported.

Orpo's visit to China comes as US President Donald Trump's volatile foreign policy decisions and confrontational approach towards allies push European countries to diversify their foreign relations.

It also comes amid heightened attention on Arctic security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, after Trump's threat to seize Greenland and prevent China and Russia from expanding their influence in the region.

Those threats appeared to have eased after Trump said the US had secured permanent access to the Danish territory, but Arctic security remains a growing strategic concern for Finland, its NATO partners and China.

The Arctic is becoming increasingly important to international trade as shrinking ice packs open up new and faster shipping routes, cutting transit times between Asia and Europe nearly in half.

Speaking on the sidelines of Davos last week, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said he wanted NATO to agree to an Arctic security deal at its July summit, similar to the big increase in defence spending that it committed to last year.

Related TRT World - Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief

‘Constructive talks’