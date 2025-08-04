Southern Europe is on high alert as extreme heat and dry conditions fuel the risk of wildfires across France, Spain, and Portugal, prompting authorities to issue red and orange warnings and mobilise firefighting forces.

Meteo-France placed the southern French department of Aude on red alert for forest fires on Tuesday, the highest level, warning of “very high” risk due to scorching temperatures and dry winds, the French news broadcaster BFM TV reported.

The region around Carcassonne, recently hit by major wildfires in July, could see temperatures soar to 35°C (95°F) in Narbonne and Castelnaudary.

In early July, more than 1,000 firefighters were deployed to battle a blaze that burned over 2,000 hectares in Aude.

Nine other French departments, including Haute-Garonne, Herault, Gard and Bouches-du-Rhone, were placed under orange “high” alert for fire risk.

According to Meteo-France, "weather conditions make the risk of forest and vegetation fires starting and spreading very high compared to summer norms."

The heatwave extends beyond France.

Spain battles multiple active fires

In the Iberian Peninsula, daytime temperatures are currently 5 to 10°C (41–50°F) above seasonal averages, with several Spanish regions placed under orange alert, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

“The heatwave is likely to be long and persist at least until next Sunday,” Aemet said on X.

In Galicia, Spain, the fire in Vilardevos (Ourense) has scorched 570 hectares but was stabilised late Sunday, according to the Military Emergency Unit.