Three civilians including two children were killed in an artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Omdurman, part of the Sudanese capital, a medical source told AFP.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported seven rounds of shelling rocking residential neighbourhoods controlled by the army, which in recent days regained most of central Khartoum's government district from the RSF.

"Two children and a woman were killed and eight others injured in the shelling," said the medical source at Al-Nao hospital, one of the city's last functioning health facilities, re questing anonymity for their safety.

Since April 2023, the RSF has battled Sudan's regular army in a war that has killed tens of thousands, uprooted over 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

RSF still in capital

The army and allied groups on Friday recaptured the country's presidential palace, launching a clearing operation to push the RSF out of central Khartoum's administrative and financial district.