Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has joined tens of thousands of Uruguayans who said a final farewell to iconic former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica.

An estimated 100,000 people paid their respects to the famously humble ex-leader over two days of lying in state after his death on Tuesday, aged 89, from cancer.

Emotions ran high in the Legislative Palace as people queued to file past the coffin of the former leftist guerrilla, who was imprisoned during the country's 1973-1985 dictatorship, but later helped the left win power through the ballot box.

Some of the mourners carried flowers, while others wore the banner of his party around their shoulders.

Mujica passed away at his farm on the outskirts of Montevideo with his wife, fellow former guerrilla fighter Lucia Topolansky, 80, by his side.

A year ago, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which later spread to his liver.

Lula, from the same generation of leftist leaders that formed a "pink tide" in Latin American politics in the early 2000s, eulogised him as "a superior human being" who "tried to change the world."