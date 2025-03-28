US President Donald Trump has organised an iftar dinner at the White House, where he thanked Muslim Americans for their support during the 2024 presidential elections. The event took many by surprise, with a lot arguing Muslims shouldn't "be tricked".

Trump said on Thursday that Muslim Americans "were there for us in November" and vowed to "be there for you" in return.

"As we honour the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, let me begin by saying to our Muslim friends, we have many tonight, and I think we have many all over the world based on the results in Michigan and other places, but I just want to say hello to all of the people that supported us so strongly, Ramadan Mubarak," he said in the State Dining Room.

"We're keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords... While I'm president, I will be there for you," he said.

In a drastic shift, the number of Muslim Americans supporting a Republican candidate has increased sharply in the last presidential election, converting away from their traditional political home, the Democratic Party.

At the time, many of them said this was a punishment vote for the Democrats over former president Joe Biden's support for Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

'Rings hollow'

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the event "rings hollow" without an end to the US support to Israel in its carnage against Gaza.

"During the Biden administration, the White House hosted iftar dinners and engaged in other performative acts of solidarity that did not respond to our community's demand that President Biden stop funding the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza," CAIR said in its statement.

CAIR said Muslim Americans aren't looking for "symbolic gestures", but rather policies that will respect free speech, starting in Gaza.