More than 6,000 civilians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on Saturday, as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive to occupy the city, Civil Defence in Gaza has said.

“More than 6,000 civilians have been left homeless after their homes were targeted today,” spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

The Israeli army escalated bombardment of Gaza City since early on Saturday, targeting homes, residential towers and three schools belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Basal said the attacks on homes were staged without prior warning, leading to the death of dozens of civilians.

“Residents of Gaza City are now living in extremely difficult conditions under the ongoing siege and bombardment,” he said.

The spokesperson warned that more than one million people, including thousands of children, are at risk of dying “as a result of the current Israeli policies.”

Intense Israeli bombing