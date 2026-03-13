The Israeli army has said its forces killed four Palestinians in northern Gaza, claiming they crossed what it described as the 'yellow line', a boundary separating areas under Israeli military control.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the army said troops operating in northern Gaza identified four men who had crossed the line.

It said soldiers opened fire and killed the men.

The 'yellow line' refers to a boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the genocide in the enclave.

The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian child was killed, and two others were injured by Israeli army fire in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.