WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, claims they crossed 'yellow line'
Killings come as Palestinian officials report continued Israeli strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025.
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza, claims they crossed 'yellow line'
Israeli troops kill four Palestinians in northern Gaza near 'yellow line' / AA
March 13, 2026

The Israeli army has said its forces killed four Palestinians in northern Gaza, claiming they crossed what it described as the 'yellow line', a boundary separating areas under Israeli military control.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the army said troops operating in northern Gaza identified four men who had crossed the line.

It said soldiers opened fire and killed the men.

The 'yellow line' refers to a boundary to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the genocide in the enclave.

The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian child was killed, and two others were injured by Israeli army fire in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

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Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes on Gaza City and areas in the central and southern parts of the enclave earlier in the day.

The October 10, 2025, ceasefire agreement ended Israel’s two-year war that began on October 8, 2023.

Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others, while causing widespread destruction that affected around 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza could cost around $70 billion.

At least 651 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,741 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza women, girls face 'compounded harms' amid ongoing genocide — Amnesty
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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