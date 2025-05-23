TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Ethnosport Festival honours children killed by Israel in Gaza
The 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival highlights the tragic loss of thousands of Palestinian children killed in Gaza by Israeli forces.
Türkiye's Ethnosport Festival honours children killed by Israel in Gaza
Running through May 25, the festival features a “Solidarity Tent” dedicated to amplifying the voices of children in Gaza. / AA
May 23, 2025

At Türkiye’s 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, traditional games and cultural heritage take centre stage, but so does remembrance.

This year, the festival is drawing attention to the thousands of Palestinian children who were killed by Israel in Gaza, ensuring they are not forgotten amid the celebrations.

Running through May 25, the festival features a “Solidarity Tent” dedicated to amplifying the voices of children in Gaza.

The tent is filled with symbolic displays: toys representing children who will never have the chance to play again, banners calling for support for Palestine, and oil paintings inspired by Gaza, offered for sale to raise funds.

A watermelon-shaped map of Palestine marks the area, while a blood-stained journalist's vest serves as a chilling reminder of media workers killed in the conflict.

RECOMMENDED

Visitors are also given boycott guides aimed at raising awareness and promoting action against Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tulay Gokcimen, one of the coordinators of the festival, described the impact of a simulation inside the tent replicating the sounds of explosions and screams.

“We tell visitors, ‘People in Gaza hear this 24/7—you couldn’t endure it for even one minute,’” she said.

Gokcimen emphasised the message behind the toy display: “If Israel hadn’t committed genocide, those children could have played with these toys. They could have walked this festival, just like you.”

Through its cultural platform, the Ethnosport Festival merges tradition with conscience, making space for solidarity alongside celebration.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran