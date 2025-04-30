Israel has said that it carried out a "warning operation" in Syria, in the latest violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty.

A joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday claimed that the strike aimed “to prevent harm to the Druze."

The statement said the strike targeted an armed group allegedly preparing to attack a Druze community in Sahnaya town near Damascus.

Israel claimed that the strike aimed to convey a “serious message” to Syria’s leadership that it expects Damascus to “act to prevent harm to the Druze.”

Israel’s Druze population, estimated at 150,000, mostly holds Israeli citizenship and serves in the military, unlike the 23,000 Druze in Syria’s Golan Heights, who largely reject Israeli citizenship and identify themselves as Syrian nationals.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said 11 civilians and security personnel were killed in attacks by "outlaw groups" in Ashrafieh Sahnaya town in southern Syria.