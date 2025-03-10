Ontario Premier Doug Ford has followed through with his promise and slapped a 25 percent surcharge on electricity the province provides to 1.5 million American homes.

The surcharge imposed on Monday is a retaliatory measure for US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and will affect New York State, Minnesota and Michigan.

The money generated is estimated to be at $208,000 to $277,000 per day.

Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province, said the funds will support workers and businesses hurt by the US tariffs.

The tariffs have exploded into a trade war where Canada and US will both be losers, Ford said at a press conference in Toronto.

"It’s going right downhill for both countries," Ford said. "All because of one man (Trump). The American people did not vote for this. Until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not back down."

The situation seems to change daily, but Trump has said that as of March 12, Canadian steel and aluminum exported to the US will be hit with a 25 percent tariff.

On April 2, the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on nations that slap tariffs on goods imported from the US. Goods covered in the free trade agreement with Canada, Mexico and the US may be tariff free, but nothing is definitive – it is an economic rollercoaster.