WORLD
1 min read
South Korea's impeached President Yoon released from prison, trial continues
Yoon Suk Yeol, the first South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been in custody since January 15.
00:00
South Korea's impeached President Yoon released from prison, trial continues
South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures outside the Seoul detention center after his release, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 8, 2025.South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures outside the Seoul detention center after his release, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 8, 2025. / Reuters
March 8, 2025

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left a detention centre in Seoul on Saturday after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the arrest warrant of the impeached leader.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties and under insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

The criminal case is separate from his impeachment trial, in which the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

The Seoul Central District Court cancelled Yoon's arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and "questions about the legality" of the investigation process.

RECOMMENDED

Yoon, the first South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been in custody since January 15.

On Saturday, Some 38,000 Yoon supporters rallied in Seoul, while 1,500 people demonstrated against him, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unofficial police estimates.

RelatedTRT Global - South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices