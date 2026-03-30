Italy is moving to integrate Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones into its naval aviation, marking a significant expansion of unmanned capabilities aboard its flagship aircraft carrier, Cavour, according to Italian sources.

The announcement came from Italian Navy Chief Admiral Enrico Credendino Berutti Bergotto during a parliamentary hearing, where he confirmed that Rome is advancing plans to acquire the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The system, developed by Türkiye’s Baykar, is expected to operate directly from the deck of the Cavour, enabling both surveillance and strike missions at sea.

The move highlights Türkiye’s growing influence in advanced defence technologies, particularly in the drone sector, where Baykar has emerged as a global leader. The TB3 is a navalised evolution of the widely exported Bayraktar TB2, which has been deployed in multiple conflict zones and exported to more than 30 countries.

Italy is set to become the first European operator of the TB3, underlining rising demand across the continent for combat-proven unmanned systems.

According to the Italian Navy, the acquisition will be facilitated through a strategic partnership between Baykar and Italian defence giant Leonardo, reflecting deepening industrial cooperation between Ankara and Rome.