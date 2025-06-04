Michael Wolfe — a white American born in 1945 to a Jewish father and a Christian mother — embarked on a journey to Mecca 35 years ago that not only reshaped his spiritual life but also positioned him as a pivotal figure in introducing Islam to mainstream America.

A writer and poet by training, Wolfe’s conversion to Islam in his late 30s led him to Hajj , the annual pilgrimage to the birthplace of Islam in present-day Saudi Arabia.

Wolfe’s subsequent work — including the first mainstream documentary on Hajj for ABC, a major US television network — marked a turning point in how Islam was perceived in pre-9/11 America.

“This was at a time when Islam was not a big subject (in the US). It was a little quiet corner of ethical monotheism, like Christianity and Judaism. Of course, there were Muslims, but they were one percent of the (US) population, maybe,” he tells TRT World.

Through his numerous books and films , Wolfe has spent decades offering nuanced portrayals of Islam to Western audiences unfamiliar with its traditions.

Becoming a Muslim, slowly and gradually

Before embracing Islam, Wolfe had already “witnessed Woodstock” and “marched on Washington” — major cultural and political events in the tumultuous 1960s — which shows he was never a religious hermit insulated from everyday realities.

Wolfe’s journey to Islam was gradual, rooted in years of immersion in Muslim cultures. He spent three years after university living in North and West Africa, including Morocco, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Liberia.

“I had a good, long time to get to know Muslims and to see how Islam fitted into their lives,” he says. “They were very kind to me. I never suffered at their hands.”

This exposure laid the groundwork for his eventual embrace of Islam, though it wasn’t until his late 30s that he took the final step.

A car accident in the 1980s became a catalyst. Recovering from injuries that left him unable to walk for three months, Wolfe stumbled upon a prayer book in a California bookstore, printed in Lahore, Pakistan.

Using a music stand and rubber bands to hold the book open, he memorised the Arabic prayers phonetically, much like he had done with Greek and Latin during his studies at Wesleyan University, where he majored in languages.

“I started doing it, and my back felt better,” he says, crediting the physical discipline of the prayer with aiding his recovery.

This experience led him to a mosque in San Jose, where he cautiously began attending Friday prayers.

“I sat in the corner and I watched… I didn’t want to become a Muslim yet. I needed to get a feel for this,” he says.

Wresting spiritual experience from physical struggle

Arriving in Mecca for Hajj in 1990, Wolfe found himself enveloped in a community of millions, part of a “congestion (with) a planetary character”.

The physical and emotional demands of the pilgrimage — the heat, the crowds, the rituals — tested him, but also brought clarity. “Hajj demands effort. That’s part of what it’s about,” he says.

The first sight of the Kaaba — the sacred black silk-clad stone structure at the heart of Mecca’s Grand Mosque that one historian described as “an authentic fragment of the oldest past” — left an indelible mark on Wolfe.

“I saw it at midnight… a perfectly geometric cube… wrapped in satin silk cloth, on a polished white marble circle,” he says. “It’s very dramatic. It’s very beautiful.”

For Wolfe, the Kaaba was not just a structure but a “meaningful marker” of his spiritual centre, a place where “you’re putting God at the centre of your life”.

The emotional weight of the moment was amplified by those around him, like an Afghan man weeping beside him, overwhelmed by seeing the Kaaba he had faced while praying throughout his life.

The rituals of Hajj required both physical endurance and spiritual focus. Wolfe emphasises the importance of understanding the stories behind these rites.

For the Sa’ay , where pilgrims walk between the hills of Safa and Marwah seven times, Wolfe says he tried to embody the desperate search for water by Hajar, Prophet Ibrahim’s wife, for her son, Ismail.

“You’re trying to put yourself in the frame of mind of someone who has a desire and a need,” he says.