The Syrian army announced on Saturday that it has taken full control of the city of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.

The army’s Operations Command told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA): “We announce the full establishment of our military control over the city of Deir Hafir in the eastern Aleppo countryside.”

The command noted that forces have now begun moving toward the neighbouring areas of Maskanah and Dibsi Afnan, west of the Euphrates.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian army announced that its forces had begun entering areas west of the Euphrates, starting with Deir Hafir, urging civilians not to enter designated military operation zones in the area until they are fully secured and cleared of landmines and war remnants, citing safety concerns.

The move comes as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, who’s a ringleader of the YPG terrorist organisation and targeted by the army’s military operation west of the Euphrates, claimed that the terror group’s elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting 7 am local time (0400 GMT).