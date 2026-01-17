The Syrian army announced on Saturday that it has taken full control of the city of Deir Hafir east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.
The army’s Operations Command told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA): “We announce the full establishment of our military control over the city of Deir Hafir in the eastern Aleppo countryside.”
The command noted that forces have now begun moving toward the neighbouring areas of Maskanah and Dibsi Afnan, west of the Euphrates.
Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian army announced that its forces had begun entering areas west of the Euphrates, starting with Deir Hafir, urging civilians not to enter designated military operation zones in the area until they are fully secured and cleared of landmines and war remnants, citing safety concerns.
The move comes as Ferhat Abdi Sahin, who’s a ringleader of the YPG terrorist organisation and targeted by the army’s military operation west of the Euphrates, claimed that the terror group’s elements would withdraw to regions east of the river starting 7 am local time (0400 GMT).
The Syrian army declared areas west of the Euphrates, particularly Deir Hafir and Maskanah, military zones on January 13 and launched an operation against identified terror targets after establishing humanitarian corridors on the M15 highway for civilian evacuations.
On Monday, the Syrian army sent additional forces to eastern Aleppo after detecting the arrival of more YPG terrorists and remnants of the ousted regime near the towns of Maskanah and Deir Hafir.
In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the YPG terror group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
However, authorities said the YPG has failed to comply with the terms of those agreements.
The Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.