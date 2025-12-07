WORLD
Poland’s foreign minister warns Musk’s anti-EU claims aid hostile powers
Radoslaw Sikorski denounces Musk’s EU breakup message, saying the rhetoric reinforces agendas of forces aiming to divide Europe as tensions and regulatory disputes rise.
Elon Musk’s claim that the EU should be disbanded raises alarm in Poland. [File photo] / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Poland’s foreign minister has sharply criticised Elon Musk after the X platform owner claimed the EU should be disbanded.

Radoslaw Sikorski’s Saturday remark was quickly applauded by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who replied: “Exactly.”

Sikorski called the exchange “reckless and dangerous,” warning that such narratives only strengthen forces hostile to Europe.

“As if anyone still had any doubts about who benefits from all this anti-EU talk about sovereignty,” he wrote on X.

“Those who want to profit from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe,” Sikorski added.

The foreign minister’s remarks came just after the European Commission announced a €120 million ($140 million) fine against Musk for violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA) – the first such penalty issued under the bloc’s updated online platform rules.

Regulators cited failures in transparency surrounding the platform’s “blue X” tag, inadequacies in its advertising repository, and insufficient access for researchers.

Musk’s inflammatory remarks

Sikorski’s intervention underscored growing concern in Warsaw that hostile actors, including Russia, are exploiting anti-EU sentiment to weaken European cohesion.

His comments also echoed a broader message delivered earlier in the day by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who stressed the importance of transatlantic unity amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Tusk called for Europe and the US to reinforce their partnership, arguing that democratic alliances must stand firm in the face of external attempts to divide them.

Against that backdrop, Sikorski framed Musk and Medvedev’s exchange as a vivid example of how inflammatory rhetoric can align – intentionally or not – with the interests of those seeking to destabilise Europe.

SOURCE:AA
