Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) announced it would be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for $55 billion, in what EA said would be the largest all-cash private equity buyout in history.

The consortium also includes US investment firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner, a former White House advisor and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

"This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work," EA Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson said of the company's employees in a statement, adding the deal would help "unlock new opportunities on a global stage."

EA, known for popular franchises including FIFA soccer games, Madden NFL, The Sims and Battlefield, reported revenue of $7.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2026 and requires approval from EA shareholders and regulatory authorities.

Saudi Arabia's PIF, which already holds a 9.9 percent stake in EA, will roll over its existing investment as part of the transaction.